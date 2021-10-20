Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has introduced COVID passes for indoor venues in late evening hours following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Wednesday said the new measure will take effect on Saturday and will be applied from 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants, nightclubs or any other gatherings. Medical experts have repeatedly urged stricter measures in Serbia, which has seen several thousand new infections a day since early October. Only about half of Serbia’s adults have been fully vaccinated. Infections have soared in other Central and Eastern European countries with vaccination rates lower than EU average, including neighboring Croatia.