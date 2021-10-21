49ers coming off bye seek 1st win vs. Colts since 2001

By The Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers return from a bye week looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Niners haven’t beaten the Colts since 2001. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return as starting quarterback for San Francisco after missing one game with an injured right calf. He will go against former teammate DeForest Buckner. Buckner will play the Niners for the first time since he was traded to the Colts before last season.