Young woman, already pregnant then diagnosed with breast cancer, has cause to celebrate

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — While usually a very happy time, pregnancy can be stressful for women. Imagine dealing with that, while also being diagnosed with breast cancer. And, just to make it really challenging, throw in getting sick with COVID-19.

That really happened to Roshonda McCowan of Independence.

Roshonda is sharing her story with an important message during this month, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Roshonda, who is just 32 years old, was six months pregnant with her second child when she felt a lump in her breast. She didn’t waste any time. She immediately made an appointment with her doctor. Soon after, she received startling news. She had Stage 2 breast cancer.

“Luckily, it was my second pregnancy so I knew it wasn’t just normal pregnancy symptoms,” said Roshonda. “Since this was a second pregnancy I was like, ‘No, this isn’t normal.’”

Roshonda started treatment at St. Luke’s Health System right away. Her treatment plan started with chemotherapy

“While I was pregnant, I don’t think chemotherapy really bothered me. I don’t know if it was more so I was trying to focus on the baby, and that kept me busy, or not,” said Roshonda.

Her chemotherapy treatment was interrupted by the birth of her son, Davion.

“After I gave birth and we started chemotherapy again,” said Roshonda, “then I noticed that my tolerance was just shot. I would have chemotherapy on Monday. By Wednesday, I was stuck in the bed till the weekend.”

Treating a woman who is pregnant does offer challenges for the care team.

“We just had to had to be careful about all it every step of the way,” said Dr. Elizabeth Carthcart-Rake, an oncologist with St. Luke’s Health System. “The medicines that we chose, the imaging studies that we did; we needed to make sure that that she and her baby were safe the entire time.”

If that wasn’t enough of a challenge, a few months before Davion’s birth Roshonda got sick with the coronavirus.

“I was so nervous, so anxious that entire time,” said Dr. Cathcart-Rake. “Honestly, we didn’t have a lot of data about women who are pregnant with COVID. At that time, I think if we did, I would have been even more anxious.”

Despite the demands of being a new mother, Roshonda stayed strong through more chemo, surgery, radiation and physical therapy.

“She just powered through the most that I feel like could be thrown at anyone,” said Dr. Cathcart-Rake. “And she’s feeling fabulous, looking fabulous, and I think just doing so, so well.

Doctors say Roshonda is in remission now and the family recently celebrated Davion’s first birthday. When asked what she would say to other young women, she offered some advice:

“Be in tune with your body,” said Roshonda. You’re the best advocate for your body. You know your body better than anybody else. And, get a good care team.”

It is rare to be diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant, but it does happen. Roshonda’s doctors say if she had waited, her outcome might have been different. Health experts agree that early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.

