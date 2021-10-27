Five Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidates attend Bend forum

And that's only about half the crowded Republican field

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since 1987, Oregon has had a Democratic governor at the helm, but nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying to change that in 2022.

Five of those candidates, including Brandon Merritt of Bend, gathered at the Bend Elks Lodge Wednesday evening for a meet and-greet and forum hosted by the Deschutes County Republicans, giving them a chance to debate various topics challenging the state.

Some of the questions posed to candidates focused on topics like education, critical race theory, reproductive rights and taxes across the state.

Candidates like Bridget Barton, who works as a Republican consultant, and Alsea schools Superintendent Marc Thielman said they believe an executive order is needed to get rid of critical race theory across public schools.

Thielman says he was approached by his staff members years ago about CRT curriculum, and immediately said no to the idea.

Others, like Amber Richardson, who works as a small business owner, say taxes have hurt people like herself, and something needs to change for the middle class to survive.

When it comes to reproductive rights, all of the candidates on hand said they are "unabashedly" or "unapologetically" pro-life.

The candidates in attendance include:

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details from the forum later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.