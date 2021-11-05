Skip to Content
Indonesia seizes land owned by Suharto son’s company

By NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have seized four plots of land owned by the youngest son of former dictator Suharto as part of efforts to recover money owed the government since the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis. The Finance Ministry says the confiscation was part of government attempts to recover the outstanding debt of a carmaker owned by Tommy Suharto after it defaulted on loans from state banks made during the financial crisis. It says the four plots of land total 124 hectares (306 acres). A government task force established in April has began confiscating assets from people who were bailed out with central bank funds during the financial crisis.

Associated Press

