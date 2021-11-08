Council on Aging of Central Oregon adds chief financial officer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon, the tri-county nonprofit that helps keep seniors fed, safe and connected, announced Monday the appointment of Les Marstella as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

As demand for senior programs and services continue to grow, adding the Chief Financial Officer role to lead the finance, accounting and administration teams will be key to supporting the fast-growing aging population in Central Oregon.

Mr. Marstella most recently served as Controller/Director of Information Services at the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Inc. Les earned a B.S. in Accounting and completed 30 semester credits towards an M.S. in Accounting/Information Systems from Brigham Young University. He has over 25 years of experience in fund accounting and fiscal management and has been an adjunct professor of Accounting and Information Technology. Les and his wife recently moved to Madras from Utah and they have six grown children.

In Marstella’s role as Chief Financial Officer, he will oversee financial reporting, budgeting, accounting, risk management, financial planning and analysis, IT, facilities, along with HR and payroll functions.

Susan Rotella, Council on Aging’s Executive Director, commented, “Les has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our plan, scale our operations, manage increasing costs and expand our financial systems in order to keep pace with our growth. I am delighted to welcome Les to the Council on Aging team.”

“I am excited to step into the CFO role at the Council on Aging and continue to help the organization execute its mission to improve the wellbeing of seniors in Central Oregon and to deliver value to all of those we serve in the tri-county area. I look forward to partnering with the entire Council on Aging team to build on the Company’s strong growth and goal to serve even more seniors in need,” said Marstella.

Information about the Council on Aging’s staff leaders is available on the organization’s website at https://www.councilonaging.org/about-us/our-team/.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. As a non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon