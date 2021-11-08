Crook County School Board adopts parental rights resolution

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County School Board voted 4-0 Monday night to adopt a resolution supporting the parent-child relationship when it comes to education.

Last month, the board listened during a public comment period to Jack Rabenburg of Oregon Parents' Rights in Education. The group has pushed back against mask and vaccination mandates in schools.

Rabenburg presented a petition calling on the school board to proclaim November as Parents' Rights in Education Month, and hoped for the board's backing.

He said the parent-child relationship should be supported by teachers, counselors, administrators, and school board members.

Although the board did not declare November as Parent's Rights in Education Month, the adopted resolution (see below) does recognize that parents are the child's first and foremost educator, and have a moral responsibility for the education, care and training of their children.

During the public comment section, a group of district moms also raised concerns regarding possible vaccine mandates for students across the state.

Board Chair Scott Cooper said he has not heard of that coming down the pipeline, and that Gov. Kate Brown typically follows California and Washington when it comes to mandates.

