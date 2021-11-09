College statistics show more women, fewer men enrolling

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to the education search website Erudera, a new analysis indicates that US colleges are being dominated by women, based on the student registrations for the 2021-22 academic year.

The study finds 59.5 percent of U.S. college students were women in 2021, while 40.5 percent were men.

Here are some other key findings worth noting:

Overall, US universities and colleges saw 1.5 million fewer students compared to five years ago, with men's enrollment falling by 71 percent.

Statistics show that 400,000 fewer male students were recorded in 2021, compared to a year earlier.

Male students at US colleges declined from 42 percent of all enrollments in spring 2019 to 41.4 percent in 2020 and 40.5 percent this year.

