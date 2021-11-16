Family Access Network expands advocate services in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the start of the 2021-22 school year, Family Access Network expanded FAN advocate services to eight new locations in Central Oregon, with the vision of building communities where children flourish and families thrive — no matter their economic circumstances.

In the Jefferson County 509-J School District, FAN advocate services expanded to the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and all three elementary schools within the district. The FAN program first became available in February of 2020 in the Jefferson County School District, right before the pandemic began to impact Central Oregon. There are now three advocates serving all students and their families in the school district.

The new Caldera High School in the Bend-La Pine Schools district opened their doors on the first day of school welcoming their first students, and a FAN advocate was ready to assist students and families in need. FAN advocates have been in Bend-La Pine Schools since 1993 and served over 5,000 individuals during the 2020-21 school year.

Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steven Cook recently presented FAN with the Champion for Students award, which recognizes the impact FAN advocates have on student engagement and attendance due to the assistance students receive from the 15 advocates in BLP.

“It’s been a long-time goal for FAN to place advocates at schools throughout Central Oregon’s three counties,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “Achieving this milestone means so much for those in need in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. Each time FAN expands our reach, more children are assisted toward hope. We’re grateful to our robust community of supporters throughout Central Oregon for making this possible.”

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.