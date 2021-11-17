Councilors weigh results of Old Bend Neighborhood’s parking permit pilot program

Several speakers decry Juniper Ridge, vow to fight it, other possible homeless sites - councilor reacts emotionally

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Bend welcomed in the new year in 2021, the Old Bend Neighborhood also ushered in a new residential parking pilot program, near Delaware and Florida avenues.

Now, nearly a year later, comes a discussion about whether the pilot program is working as planned.

City councilors looked at the pros and cons of the program over the past year at their meeting Wednesday evening, as Parking Services Manager Tobias Marx presented councilors with survey results from neighborhood residents.

According to Marx, out of the 922 parking spaces available, the city issued more than 1,400 $25 annual permits, which generated $23,500 in revenue, and 300 daily parking transactions for an additional $1,500.

But the city pulled in even more money by issuing nearly 3,200 citations, which generated $87,000 from Dec. 2020 to the end of September.

Marx says with a total parking revenue of $112,000, the financial benefit to the district is estimated to be $50,000, which could be used for improvement projects in the neighborhood.

To get a pulse on the neighborhood's reaction, Marx says the city surveyed 161 people in April-May through phone, email, and general outreach.

Nearly 68% of respondents said the parking district has reduced traffic in the neighborhood, 76% say they were overall satisfied with the pilot program, and 80% were in favor of continuing with residential permits.

Depsite positive reviews from residents in Old Bend, some councilors like Barb Campbell are not in favor of moving forward with the program.

Campbell said it's "profoundly inequitable" and takes away the public's right-of-way.

The pilot will expire on Dec. 31 of this year, so now councilors have to decide whether to keep the program in place. Councilor Melanie Kebler proposed some changes that will be reviewed, such as creating paid parking so non-residents also can use spaces in the area.

During the meeting's public comment section, several speakers expressed strong opposition and said they will work together to fight any homeless camp near their or any neighborhoods or schools in the community.

Some called the proposal dangerous, said the process is being rushed, and called for using a county-owned location away from residents. They said mental issues and drug addiction need to be dealt with, but not in residential areas to increase safety risks.

Councilor Rita Schenkelberg became emotional, close to tears, after listening to the speakers,

"I actually feel embarrassed," she said, by "people not being able to put their own privilege aside."

She said she understands their safety concerns and that the city is working to address them, but that she was "so disappointed" by the "blame and shame of people who need support from the community. I hope for better for Bend."

Mayor Pro-Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell echoed those thoughts: "These are human beings."

Responding to those who called the process rushed, Goodman-Campbell said, "We are trying to do our best, with a process that is deliberate and thoughtful," with a goal to "prevent needless deaths from exposure on cold nights like this."

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details from the meeting later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.