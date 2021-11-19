Deschutes County road construction update: Nov. 21-Dec. 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the period of Nov. 21-Dec. 2.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Permanent seeding work will be occurring. Work will include seeding disturbed areas on NE Negus Way/NE 17th Street between NE O'Neil Highway and NE 9th Street. NE Negus Way and NE 17th Street are open to traffic. Active construction work will continue through Nov. 30. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



