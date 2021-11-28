The Omicron variant is spreading across Europe with at least 13 cases identified in the Netherlands

By Martin Goillandeau and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

At least 13 people who got tested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport after traveling from South Africa on Friday have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant, Dutch health authorities said on Sunday.

The Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement that the variant had been detected through the sequencing of the 61 positive Covid-19 results obtained by local health authorities at the airport on Friday.

