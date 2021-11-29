Feds ask ships to slow down to protect rare whales near NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have detected a rare species of whale southeast of New York City, and the federal government is using a voluntary protected zone to try to keep them safe. The whales are North Atlantic right whales. There are fewer than 350 of them left. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the protected zone south of Long Island and east of New Jersey will be in effect until Sunday. NOAA says mariners are asked to avoid to area altogether or move through it slowly. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.