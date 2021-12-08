C.O. schools report seeing increase in students’ behavior issues after online learning

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts say they have noticed some changes in student behavior since returning to in person learning.

StepUP is a school in the Redmond School District meant for students with behavior or emotional conflicts at their current campus.

Principal Karen Mitchell says there hasn't been an uptick up outbursts, but a higher number of students are showing similar behavior issues.

She also noted social anxiety in students returning to school is much high than before the pandemic prompted a move to online learning.

Noah Chast will have more from both Redmond and Bend-La Pine school officials on what they're noticing and how they are dealing with the issues, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.