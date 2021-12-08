C.O. schools report seeing increase in students’ behavior issues after online learning
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts say they have noticed some changes in student behavior since returning to in person learning.
StepUP is a school in the Redmond School District meant for students with behavior or emotional conflicts at their current campus.
Principal Karen Mitchell says there hasn't been an uptick up outbursts, but a higher number of students are showing similar behavior issues.
She also noted social anxiety in students returning to school is much high than before the pandemic prompted a move to online learning.
Noah Chast will have more from both Redmond and Bend-La Pine school officials on what they're noticing and how they are dealing with the issues, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.
Gosh, I wonder why? Could it be the forced and unnecessary masking and the prison-like atmosphere they have created? And yes, I have removed my children from the government indoctrination centers…I mean schools. We have gone to home and private schooling. The kids couldn’t be happier now.