C.O. sees deer and elk decline; population growth, weather seen as key factors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winter range is where habitat deer and elk migrate to find more favorable living conditions during the winter, the Forest Service said in its recent announcement. Winter range is found predominantly in lower elevations of Central Oregon and is extremely important to elk and mule deer survival.

Local mule deer populations have declined 56% between 2004 and 2021, the Forest Service said. Human disturbance of deer and elk during the winter can cause the animals to flee, which expends energy from the reserves they’re relying on to survive through winter.

