COCC extends Bend Patrol Services contract amid security staffing shortages

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors agreed Wednesday evening to continue an emergency month-to-month contract with Bend Patrol Services to help with security staffing shortages on campus.

Back in the spring of 2020, COCC moved forward with an emergency contract with BPS while the college works with an external consultant to help provide recommendations for the future of the Campus Public Safety Department.

COCC says due to "unforeseen circumstances," the consultant's recommendations are taking longer than initially anticipated, so the college is now continuing with a month-to-month agreement until the consultants' report is ready for review.

COCC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jenn Kovitz says the college wants to avoid prematurely hiring officers until the recommendations are complete.

Kovitz says the goal is to improve the future of safety on campus through proper training and workplace culture.

In March, the college placed all of its security officers on paid administrative leave, pending a month-long, third-party review of the department's operations, but did not reveal what sparked the moves.

