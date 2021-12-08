Hawks lose veteran wing Solomon Hill for remainder of season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, adding to the team’s growing lack of depth on the wing. The Hawks say an MRI showed Hill suffered a torn right hamstring tendon when he slipped and did a split in Sunday’s loss to Charlotte. Hill will have surgery. The Hawks already are playing without starting small forward De’Andre Hunter, who is recovering from surgery on his right wrist. Another top small forward, Cam Reddish, is out with a sprained wrist. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from a sprained ankle.