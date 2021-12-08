Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A recount for a Virginia state House seat has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory in last month’s election. The win cements what will be a 52-48 majority for the GOP when the chamber convenes in January. A court certified Wednesday that Republican A.C. Cordoza had defeated Democratic Del. Martha Mugler in the race for the 91st District in the Hampton Roads area. Mugler is a freshman member who was elected in 2019. She requested a recount last month after the results showed her trailing by only 94 votes out of the 27,388 counted. Virginia is one of only two states with a split legislature. The other is Minnesota.