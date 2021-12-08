US Olympic board member pushes quiet diplomacy in Peng case

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) — A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s board of directors is among those echoing the IOC’s call for behind-the-scenes negotiations to ensure the well-being of tennis player Peng Shuai. International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty told BBC that the ITF does not “want to punish a billion people” to resolve Peng’s case. Though Haggerty does not speak for the USOPC and its 18-person board, his quotes about the ITF’s stance on the Peng situation comes before the USOPC has publicly delivered its own message. The USOPC is expected to formalize its position at its board meeting next week.