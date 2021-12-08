WKU record-setting QB Zappe named C-USA MVP by coaches

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has been named the MVP of Conference USA after a vote of the 14 league coaches. UTSA running back Sincere McCormick was chosen as offensive player of the year and Hilltoppers defensive end DeAngelo Malone as the top defender. Zappe has thrown a conference-record 56 touchdowns with the Hilltoppers. He is also the national leader with 5,570 yards passing. McCormick is the league’s offensive player of the year for the second season in a row. Malone is also a two-time player of the year.