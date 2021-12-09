FIU hires former Colorado coach MacIntyre to lead Panthers

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International has hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead the Panthers. MacIntyre was most recently the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He replaces Butch Davis, the former Miami coach who parted ways with the school after going 24-32 over five seasons. MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado. MacIntyre was named AP Coach of the Year in 2016 for leading the Buffaloes to their only Pac-12 title game appearance.