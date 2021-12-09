Irish jockey banned for 18 months for bullying, harassment

LONDON (AP) — Irish jockey Robbie Dunne has been given an 18-month ban after being found guilty of bullying and harassing female rider Bryony Frost in a disciplinary case that highlighted a weighing-room culture described as “not conducive to the development of modern-day race-riding.” Dunne was found in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horse racing by an independent three-person panel of the British Horseracing Authority. Dunne was charged with seven breaches in total. The other three, are yet to be considered. The majority of the incidents in question took place in 2020 when Dunne was found by the panel to have used threatening and misogynistic language toward Frost.