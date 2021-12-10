Bettman: NHL still planning to have players go to Olympics

By The Associated Press

The NHL is sticking to its plan to allow its players to compete in the Beijing Olympics — for now. Speaking at the conclusion of the league’s board of governors meeting in Florida, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL will continue to honor its commitment to giving players the opportunity to compete for gold in February. But there is still no clarity on what happens if an NHL player tests positive for COVID-19 in China. Any significant disruption to the NHL schedule also could alter the league’s thinking on the Olympics.