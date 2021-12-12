Berlin, other German states offer COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11s

VIENNA (AP) — Health officials in Germany say children from 5 to 11 years old will be eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week in Berlin. The German capital will join other German states in opening up appointments to younger children. The children in that age group will be able to get a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot in Berlin’s mass vaccination centers in schools, doctors’ offices and even at the city’s Natural History Museum. Sunday’s news comes days after Germany’s independent vaccination advisory panel said Thursday it was recommending vaccination for children age 5 to 11 with preexisting conditions or who are in close contact with vulnerable people.