Elko aims to get Duke back to recent run of football success

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — New Duke coach Mike Elko is focused on getting the Blue Devils back to their recent run of football success. The school held Elko’s introductory news conference Monday after announcing his hire Friday night. Elko had previously served as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Elko says the goal is to “win with this group as fast as we possibly can.” Duke athletics director Nina King says the school has committed to increasing the salary pool for Elko to hire and retain assistant coaches. She also pointed to the goal of renovating the Yoh Football Center home to the program.