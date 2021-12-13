Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo to face PSG’s Lionel Messi in Champions League

By Ben Church, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come head-to-head after Manchester United was drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Monday.

The pair will renew their legendary rivalry on European football’s biggest stage with a place in the tournament’s quarterfinals at stake.

Messi and Ronaldo have met in 36 matches over the course of their careers, with Messi winning 16 times compared to Ronaldo’s 11.

The PSG star has scored 22 goals in those games, while the tournament’s all-time top scorer has scored 21.

The majority of their previous meetings have come when playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, so the latest fixture will be a new dynamic in their history.

Manchester United have struggled with consistency this season but have fresh impetus since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month.

Meanwhile, PSG will be gunning for the club’s first Champions League trophy with a team dripping in world class talent — led by Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

