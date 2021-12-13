Terrebonne residents’ efforts to bring sewer system to community focus of open house

TERREBONNE, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Some Terrebonne residents who have been seeking for years to bring a sewer system to the community will reach another milestone this week, as Deschutes County holds an open house Wednesday evening on the latest plans and options.

Deschutes County released a 2020 Terrebonne Wastewater Feasibility Study since the city doesn’t currently have a sewer system.

This study was initiated by a Terrebonne resident who petitioned and gathered 100 signatures from individuals in the community who were interested in seeing an updated wastewater feasibility study for Terrebonne. This will be the third time the study has been conducted. It has never gotten past the study phase because it still needs financial support from the community, officials said.

Deschutes County agreed to have a study done, but has not expressed intent to operate and maintain a sewer system.

The county and the Terrebonne Sewer Advisory Group will hold a public open house to share information about the potential for sewer in Terrebonne from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th Street in Terrebonne.

Information will be presented at the open house on the sewer feasibility study and what steps the community needs to take to form a sanitary district. Engineers and other stakeholders will be on hand to answer questions.

An online survey was conducted, and three design alternatives considered, along with preliminary cost estimates. It's the third time such a study has been done, as ones in 1984 and 1999 didn't lead to action due to a lack of community support at the time, the county said.

