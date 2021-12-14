Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after his latest disciplinary breach. Arsenal says the striker will not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game against West Ham on Wednesday. Aubameyang was left out for the game against Southampton on Saturday because of what manager Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach.” Arsenal says “we expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.” Aubameyang was left out of the team for the north London derby against Tottenham in March because of a disciplinary issue.