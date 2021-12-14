Fredi González shifting to bench coach for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fredi González is taking on a new role with the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the team’s bench coach. The Orioles announced their 2022 major league coaching staff and said González would shift from major league coach to bench coach. Baltimore named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, and José Hernández shifts from assistant hitting coach to major league coach. The rest of the coaches remain in their same positions. González managed the Marlins from 2007-10 and the Braves from 2011-16.