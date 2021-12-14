Giving Pledge adds 14 billionaires to philanthropist list

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

The Giving Pledge announced Tuesday that 14 more billionaires, including the CEOs of DoorDash and Pinterest, had promised in 2021 to donate more than half their fortunes, bringing the total to 231 philanthropists from 28 countries. Founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge aims to foster a culture of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest, encouraging them to tackle the world’s biggest problems. This year’s new Giving Pledge philanthropists include Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, and his wife, Patti Bao; Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder of Pinterest, and his wife, Divya; and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, co-founders of design platform Canva.