Mental health education is ongoing process for NFL, players

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Brian Dawkins has worked hard to break the stigma surrounding mental health since he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 16-season career. He has suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts early in his playing career. The NFL and many players are also doing their part to tackle the issue. Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowl safety and four-time All-Pro during his years with the Eagles and Broncos. Dawkins says maintaining cerebral wellness requires daily work mentally, spiritually and physically.