Suit: Anti-terrorism center collects protester intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Several environmental, Indigenous and social justice advocates are suing the Oregon Department of Justice, alleging the state’s TITAN Fusion Center for intelligence gathering has unlawfully spied on demonstrators fighting the now-defunct $10 billion Jordan Cove pipeline. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit argues that the center is operating without state legislative authority. The center opened in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Attorneys from the Policing Project at New York University School of Law filed the lawsuit in Marion County Circuit Court on behalf of four plaintiffs. A spokesperson for the state Justice Department and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the department is reviewing the lawsuit and will respond in court.