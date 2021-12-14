Toronto sends Edmonton to sixth straight loss, 5-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Auston Matthews had two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their second straight game, beating the struggling Edmonton Oilers 5-1. Wayne Simmonds, TJ Brodie and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-4-1 on the road. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots. Colton Sceviour scored for the Oilers, losers of six straight games, including all five games on their current homestand. Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves.