$45K paid to settle suit alleging deputy pinned Black child

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County has paid $45,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a mother who said one of several sheriff’s deputies held her 12-year-old son to the ground with a knee on his neck. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the boy is Black and the family’s lawyer says the deputy is white. The incident happened in August 2019 at the Clackamas Town Center mall. The county admitted no wrongdoing in court papers, but settled the $300,000 complaint filed on behalf of Ka’Mar Benbo by sending a $45,000 check Monday. Jarena McDavid believes the deputy wrongly suspected her son of being involved in a fight and roughed him up because of his race. Deputies eventually let him go.