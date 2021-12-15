As snow moves in, Deschutes County Road Department says it’s ready for winter work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The winter season is officially here, as most Central Oregonians are seeing out the window or on the streets Wednesday can see, which means you'll start seeing more snowplows out on roads around Deschutes County.

Deschutes County Road Department Director Chris Doty told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday the county starts thinking about the winter season once the summer season ends.

The road department employs about 25 snowplow operators.

Last year's winter season was drier than usual, so it was the department did not spend as much money on plowing, according to Doty.

"We most likely saved money last year," Doty said. "But the money we do not spend on snow and ice is invested in other maintenance."

The county's Snow and Ice Plan is online at: https://www.deschutes.org/road/page/snow-and-ice-plan.

