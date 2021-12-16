House report finds lax federal oversight of Trump’s DC hotel

By BERNARD CONDON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A congressional report says the federal agency overseeing the lease of the luxury hotel that Donald Trump’s family company runs in the nation’s capital failed to carry out its basic responsibilities. The report by a Democratic-run House committee says the General Services Administration never tracked the millions of dollars from foreign governments patronizing the hotel or examined the origins of a $75 million loan that helped keep its doors open. Neither the agency nor the Trump Organization responded to requests for comment. The GSA confirmed this week that the Trump Organization has given formal notice that it’s reached agreement to sell the hotel lease for $375 million to a Miami-based real estate investment firm.