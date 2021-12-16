Skip to Content
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates. The European Central Bank still plans to trim its pandemic stimulus, but not abruptly.

