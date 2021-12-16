Judge dismisses sheriff’s training commission complaint

Skip to Content
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A judge has dismissed Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s complaint against a Washington training commission and affirmed the commission’s decision to reject his proposal to run a new law enforcement training academy. The Spokesman-Review reports Knezovich said this week he’s looking to appeal. In 2020, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission rejected Knezovich’s proposal for a pilot training program that would break with the state’s centralized training policy for peace officers. After the commission declined to review the decision, the sheriff filed a petition for review alleging the commission’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.” Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren wrote that the commission voted in line with its policies and historic practice.

