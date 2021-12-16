White House to announce new lead pipe and paint removal effort

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce a new administration push to eliminate lead from water pipes and homes during remarks Thursday in Washington, according to senior administration officials.

The new drive to rid communities of lead within the next decade will come with billions in new funding allocated through the new bipartisan infrastructure law.

Through the administration’s new Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan, agencies will take a number of steps meant to remove the toxic metal from places where people live, work or go to school, the officials said.

The EPA will begin the process of writing new regulations that would protect communities from lead in drinking water; the Department of Labor will form technical assistance hubs to fast-track removal projects with union workers; agencies will commit to removing lead service lines and paint in federally assisted housing; and a new Cabinet group will focus on lead removal in schools and child care facilities.

The White House says up to 10 million American households, and 400,000 schools and child care centers, could be exposed to lead through service lines or other fixtures. Low-income communities, and communities of color, are disproportionately affected.

In her remarks, Harris is expected to say that there’s no reason, in the 21st century, people are still being exposed to a substance that was poisoning people back in the 18th century, the officials said.

