Ex-dentist arrested, accused of stealing $8M in COVID-relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Department of Justice officials are accusing a former dentist from West Linn of defrauding the government out of nearly $8 million in money meant to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the United States Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said Thursday that officials believe Salwan Adjaj in 2021 submitted dozens of loan applications from his dental practice computer to the Small Business Administration to obtain funds through the Economic Impact Disaster Loan program. Adjaj was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Adjaj was arrested Wednesday and ordered detained Thursday “pending further court proceedings.” It wasn’t immediately known if Adjaj has a lawyer to comment.