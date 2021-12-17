Keller scores twice, Coyotes beat Ducks in OT to snap skid

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, including a wrist shot 2:09 into overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras had a chance to win it, but had his shot go off the post. Arizona quickly went down the ice and converted as Keller’s shot snapped a six-game game losing streak. Travis Boyd also had two goals and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist. Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves. Hampus Lindholm had two goals and an assist for Anaheim, which had won four of its last five coming into the game.