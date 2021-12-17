OLCC requires bartenders, servers to report any suspected sex trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In an effort to address sex trafficking within the hospitality industry, commissioners of the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission passed an emergency rule Thursday that requires bartenders and servers to report any suspected sex trafficking to the OLCC and local law enforcement.

The Commission also welcomed two new Commissioners to the OLCC and in other business appointed two new agents to operate liquor stores in Gresham and Portland.

“Trafficking of humans is of particular concern,” said Executive Director Steve Marks. “Across the country and here in Oregon, Liquor Control agencies have been very involved in working with the bar [hospitality] community to identify sex trafficking and ensure that victims have the information to break free.”

During the 2021 legislative session, the Oregon Legislature directed the OLCC to develop a process for bartenders and servers to report suspected sex trafficking. The OLCC worked this fall with the Oregon Department of Justice Human Trafficking department to develop training for OLCC Inspectors, an informational website and a process to report sex trafficking.

In 2022, the Commission plans to add to its informational resources by developing partnerships across the state with nonprofits that focus on combating sex trafficking.

The addition of Commissioner Fay Gyapong-Porter and Commissioner Dennis Doherty fills out the Commission, which has been operating without a full complement of commissioners since former Commissioner Hugh Palcic resigned after the April Commission meeting. Former Commissioner Michael Harper completed a decade of service in November.

Commissioners GyaPong-Porter and Doherty were nominated by Governor Kate Brown for four-year terms and their appointments were approved by the Oregon Senate on Nov. 17.

GyaPong-Porter is a Wilsonville dentist, who has been in practice in the Portland area for more than 30 years. She received her doctorate in medical dentistry from Oregon Health Sciences University in 1990. Gyapong-Porter has served on dentistry-related and community boards, including currently serving on Wilsonville’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee and Oregon Black Pioneers, a historical society dedicated to the history of Black Oregonians.

Doherty, who retired from professional life to Central Oregon, had a 25-year career in commercial insurance as a principal with JBL&K Risk Services, including a leadership role as Managing Director of their national non-profit division. Doherty serves on the Board of Directors of The DPI Group, where he previously served five years as board chair for the national nonprofit that focuses on employing people with disabilities. The Air Force veteran is also a former chair and current member of De Paul Treatment Centers for treatment of drug and alcohol addiction.

The Commission appointed Mark Klahn to permanently operate the Gresham East liquor store due to the passing of the former operator, Roger Klahn (his father) who had successfully operated the business since 1980. Commissioners appointed Troy Berry to operate the Tenth Avenue liquor store in Portland.