Serie A leader Inter routs last-placed Salernitana 5-0

ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Inter Milan has routed last-place Salernitana 5-0. Ivan Perisic, Denzel Dumfries, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini scored. Inter moved four points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, which hosts fourth-placed Napoli on Sunday. Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A due to an ownership conflict of interest. Lazio beat Genoa 3-1 with goals from Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni.