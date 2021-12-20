FAA license boosts Georgia spaceport, but more reviews ahead

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency on Monday granted a license for a launchpad that would fly commercial rockets from coastal Georgia. The Federal Aviation Administration’s approval of a launch site operator license for Spaceport Camden marks a milestone for the Georgia space project, though more reviews are needed. A local county leader said Monday the project represents a “once in a generation opportunity” and boosts Georgia into the space race. Even with the license, the FAA says that a more comprehensive review would be needed before any rockets can be launched. Opponents have gone to court to try to block the county from purchasing land for the spaceport.