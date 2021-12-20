Help tech-challenged family, friends sign up for health insurance this holiday season

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holiday season is a time of food, camaraderie, and helping family with technology. Instead of teaching their loved ones how to work their smart TV or install a digital picture frame, caring Oregonians now have another way to help their family members after dinner: help them navigate OregonHealthCare.gov to sign up for health insurance.

Health insurance purchased through OregonHealthCare.gov is more affordable than ever before. Individuals and families will only pay a certain percentage of their income on health insurance thanks to financial help available through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.

Every Oregonian, whether uninsured, enrolled in COBRA, or directly through an insurance company, should look into Marketplace coverage, even if they were not previously eligible. More than 75 percent of people who signed up in 2021 received financial help for plans that include essential benefits such as doctor visits, prescriptions, emergency care, and mental health services.

A 40-something couple in the Portland area making $70,000 can get health coverage for as low as $300 per month.

A 26-year-old living in Eugene making $28,000 per year can get health coverage for as low as $1 per month.

Parents who are 30-something and have two children in La Grande earning $80,000 can get health coverage for as low as $145 per month.

“Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare may qualify for help paying for coverage through OregonHealthCare.gov, but only until Jan. 15,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Marketplace. “That’s the deadline to get health insurance for next year.”

Another bonus to having this holiday conversation with your family and friends if someone is unsure which insurance plan works best for them, insurance experts are available with free, one-on-one advice by phone, email, or in person. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov today to get started.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.