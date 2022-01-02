Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

By HOPE YEN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus. That’s according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser. He says in television interviews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering including the negative test as part of its guidance. The CDC received significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week that shortened isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days. Fauci says the CDC is now looking at a test option that may be announced in the coming days.