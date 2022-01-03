Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2009 lawsuit settlement that Prince Andrew’s lawyers claim protects him from being sued by an American woman has been publicly released. The lawyers said the $500,000 settlement between Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein was released in Manhattan federal court on Monday. The prince’s attorneys say a line that prevents Giuffre from suing anyone who could have been a potential defendant in the lawsuit would protect Andrew. Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he’d sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was 17. The prince maintains the assaults never happened.