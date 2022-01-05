3 dead after shooting in home in Auburn, Washington

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Auburn, Washington, that left three people dead. One of those killed was a child. The Seattle Times reports officers received reports of gunshots from a home around 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Kolby Crossley, public information officer with the Auburn Police Department, said responding officers found a man, woman and child dead at the residence. Another child was able to make it out of the home and call 911. While investigators are considering all possibilities, Crossley said it was too early to determine whether the shooting was a murder-suicide. He said police were not seeking any suspects.