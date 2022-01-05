Omicron surge vexes parents of children too young for shots

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Parents of children too young to be vaccinated are facing difficult choices as COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant rise to record levels and every encounter seems risky. Families are rethinking visits with grandparents, playtime with other toddlers and trips to the park or library. A setback last month in Pfizer studies of a vaccine for kids under 5 dimmed hopes that shots for tots might come soon. Efforts are ongoing. Public health authorities say surrounding young kids with people who are vaccinated and masking those 2 and older can help keep them and others safe.