Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

Workers for an Ohio-based missionary organization say an unidentified person made a ransom payment that freed three of their kidnapped colleagues from a Haitian gang in early December. That ransom agreement was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 of the North American hostages. But ex-hostages and others say the gang reneged. The person who paid the ransom was not affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries. The workers say they don’t know the identity of the individual or how much was paid. Ex-hostages have recently been telling church groups about their ordeal, which they said ended in a dramatic escape on Dec. 16.